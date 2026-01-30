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Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Apartamentos

Guaro, Spain
from
$682,590
;
13
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ID: 39561
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1903068817
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Village
    Guaro
  • Address
    A 7100

About the complex

This exclusive residential development seamlessly blends nature, contemporary design, and an active lifestyle in a unique setting in Guaro, Málaga—one of the most charming spots in the inland region of the Costa del Sol. The development consists of 32 elegant apartments and 39 townhouses, carefully integrated into a spectacular landscape designed by a renowned architect, where every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to respect the natural environment and enhance the sense of well-being. The common areas elevate the residential experience to a whole new level, offering two stunning pools with unobstructed views of the surrounding landscape, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the Mediterranean climate. The project also features an exclusive clubhouse with a poolside bar and barbecue area, perfect for socializing in a privileged setting. Designed for a healthy and balanced lifestyle, it features a fully equipped gym and a Pilates studio focused on holistic well-being, as well as a paddle tennis court that encourages physical activity and social interaction. It also incorporates modern coworking spaces, custom-designed for remote workers, combining functionality and elegance. The spa and wellness area completes this residential offering, transforming it into a true retreat where you can unwind and nurture your body and mind without leaving home. Located in Guaro, a picturesque white village in the province of Málaga, the project is nestled in the heart of the Sierra de las Nieves, a privileged natural setting designated a Biosphere Reserve. This enclave offers absolute tranquility, fresh air, and incomparable landscapes, while maintaining excellent access to Marbella and Málaga city, both less than a 30-minute drive away. Guaro is known for its authentic Andalusian charm, its natural surroundings, and its renowned Luna Mora, which illuminates the village with thousands of candles every year. Additionally, the surrounding area offers hiking trails, cycling routes, and outdoor activities, making it an ideal destination for both living and investing. A unique project where nature, design, and quality of life come together to offer an unparalleled residential experience.

Location on the map

Guaro, Spain
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Residential quarter Luna Nova Residences - Apartamentos
Guaro, Spain
from
$682,590
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