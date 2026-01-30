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Residential quarter Calle Miró

Ojen, Spain
from
$359,384
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19
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ID: 39587
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1482522507
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Village
    Ojen

About the complex

New-build homes in Ojén, just 10 minutes from Marbella, located in a peaceful natural setting with excellent transport links. Includes a parking space, storage room, and Class A energy certification, ensuring sustainability and significant energy savings, as well as an exclusive interior design concept. Functionality, comfort, and efficiency come together in these brand-new homes. The properties feature 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a bright, practical, and modern layout. The open-concept kitchen comes fully furnished and equipped, designed to blend seamlessly into the main living area, enhancing the sense of spaciousness and continuity. The homes offer private terraces measuring 6.36 m², 8.53 m², and 31.75 m², providing versatile outdoor spaces perfect for morning coffee, a small garden, a quiet reading nook, or simply relaxing and enjoying the Mediterranean climate year-round, with views of the sea and mountains. For added convenience, each property includes a parking space and a storage room. As an exclusive added value, a complete furnishing and styling plan by the prestigious firm Kave Home is included, allowing you to visualize and personalize your new home from the very beginning. An excellent opportunity to acquire a modern and efficient home, ideal as a primary residence or as a high-potential investment, strategically located between nature and the Costa del Sol.

Location on the map

Ojen, Spain
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Residential quarter Calle Miró
Ojen, Spain
from
$359,384
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