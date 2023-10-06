Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Malaga, Spain

Marbella
157
Estepona
91
Fuengirola
28
Velez-Malaga
6
Nerja
3
Rincon de la Victoria
3
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
€1,90M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€932,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€1,23M
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Manilva, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale - CASA ADOSADO  410,000 € Great offer for investment in rent, with solar panels  230…
€410,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 824 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€4,88M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 931 m²
Number of floors 4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/3
Triplex and Penthouse Apartments Located in the Heart of Malaga, Andalusia, Spain. The compl…
€1,56M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Luxurious Villa in Costa del Sol directly from the developer The Palm Collection at Reser…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Elegant villa in the heart of the Costa del Sol This luxurious contemporary style villa o…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Modern villa located in the heart of Costa del Sol Modern villa under construction to be …
€1,53M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Residences with Sea Views Within a Sought-After Community in Fuengirola The developme…
€1,50M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Mijas, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Villa for sale in Mijas Costa, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool characteristics (Privat…
€699,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments in the Residential Lifestyle Complex in Mijas Costa Spectacular sea view a…
€963,000
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa in the Residential Complex with Privileged Features in Benalmádena The house is…
€4,98M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€4,88M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 404 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€2,40M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Apartments with Energy Saving Appliances in Benalmádena Sea view Malaga apartments wit…
€969,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€735,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€658,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€625,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Eco-Friendly Villas Offering High Quality and Natural Life in Benahavis Luxurious villas are…
€1,99M

