Seaview Houses for Sale in Malaga, Spain

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Beach Houses in Malaga, Spain

;
Marbella
1039
Estepona
479
San Pedro Alcantara
455
Fuengirola
105
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165 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,88M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 433 m²
For buyers who value privacy and a more intimate scale in El Madroñal, Villa Serene offers a…
$5,07M
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,50M
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Mansion 15 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Mansion 15 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 269 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Mansion with Tourism License and Excellent Location in Benahavis The mansion is loc…
$16,33M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas in a Popular Holiday Destination in Málaga, Fuengirola The detached villas are locate…
$4,60M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Townhouses with Private Pools in an Exclusive Location of Estepona This new project i…
$1,20M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Exclusive Sea View Townhouses with Terraces in Torrox Costa Torrox Costa is renowned for its…
$401,676
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with community pool, terrace and large garden  located next to a golf course …
$926,972
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Luxury villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, gym, spa and stunning sea vi…
$918,206
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaview New Build Villas in a Privileged Neighborhood of Malaga City This project is located…
$3,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Nature View Villas in Mijas Málaga with Amenities The newly-built detached villas ar…
$1,52M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Luxurious townhouse with stunning panoramic views from large roof terrace and community pool…
$682,866
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Functional and Elegant Villas with Sea and Mountain Views in Benalmadena This stunning proje…
$4,08M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouses in a Well-Designed Residential Complex with Sea Views in Fuengirola The townhouse…
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 347 m²
Floor 2/2
Open-Planned Modern Houses with Amazing Sea Views in Benalmadena Costa del Sol The exclusive…
$2,22M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Golf-Front Villa with a Swimming Pool in Benahavís Set within one of the most pres…
$4,93M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 187 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra Luxury Villas with Unparalleled Panoramic Views in Benahavis This project is located i…
$8,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaview New Build Villas in a Privileged Neighborhood of Malaga City This project is located…
$3,35M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 634 m²
Ultra-exclusive villa featuring two infinity pools, a breathtaking rooftop terrace, a privat…
$3,70M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Modern elite villa with big infinity pool, large garden and breathtaking sea views surrounde…
$1,39M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 408 m²
Discover Villa Nerea, a modern independent villa located in Marbesa, one of the most sought-…
$3,59M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 869 m²
There are moments when a real estate decision is not just about buying a house, but about ch…
$8,13M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 2/2
Fantastic duplex penthouse with large roof terrace, stunning sea views and access to communi…
$581,912
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Estepona´s Prime Location This new dev…
$2,61M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Sea-View Houses in Resort-Style Project in Manilva Malaga Manilva enjoys a privileged locati…
$467,947
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern townhouse with community infinity pool, large terraces , private garden and amazing s…
$1,07M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Fantastic seafront townhouse with spacious terraces, communal pool and private parking, plac…
$468,537
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Amazing townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace and panoramic sea views…
$688,046
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Property types in Malaga

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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