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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Malaga, Spain

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Marbella
1039
Estepona
479
San Pedro Alcantara
455
Fuengirola
105
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124 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 433 m²
For buyers who value privacy and a more intimate scale in El Madroñal, Villa Serene offers a…
$5,07M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,50M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Mansion 15 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Mansion 15 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 269 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Mansion with Tourism License and Excellent Location in Benahavis The mansion is loc…
$16,33M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 423 m²
Magnificent fully furnished corner villa with infinity pool, large terraces, mountain and go…
$1,31M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Townhouses with Private Pools in an Exclusive Location of Estepona This new project i…
$1,20M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with community pool, terrace and large garden  located next to a golf course …
$926,972
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaview New Build Villas in a Privileged Neighborhood of Malaga City This project is located…
$3,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Nature View Villas in Mijas Málaga with Amenities The newly-built detached villas ar…
$1,52M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Luxurious townhouse with stunning panoramic views from large roof terrace and community pool…
$682,866
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 515 m²
Functional and Elegant Villas with Sea and Mountain Views in Benalmadena This stunning proje…
$4,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Wake up to uninterrupted golf views, the silhouette of La Concha mountain and the calm that …
$6,97M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 347 m²
Floor 2/2
Open-Planned Modern Houses with Amazing Sea Views in Benalmadena Costa del Sol The exclusive…
$2,22M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Golf-Front Villa with a Swimming Pool in Benahavís Set within one of the most pres…
$4,93M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 187 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra Luxury Villas with Unparalleled Panoramic Views in Benahavis This project is located i…
$8,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaview New Build Villas in a Privileged Neighborhood of Malaga City This project is located…
$3,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Modern elite villa with big infinity pool, large garden and breathtaking sea views surrounde…
$1,39M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 869 m²
There are moments when a real estate decision is not just about buying a house, but about ch…
$8,13M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 276 m²
Ultra-luxury mansion with indoor& outdoor pools and gardens located on a huge plot within a …
$3,46M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern townhouse with community infinity pool, large terraces , private garden and amazing s…
$1,07M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Elevated townhouse with spacious terraces and pool located in golf resort with access to spa…
$734,309
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 057 m²
Modern Villas Embraced by Nature in La Reserva de Alcuzcuz, Benahavís Set in the lush hills …
$9,16M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 2
Stylish Villas with Sea Views in Rincon de la Victoria The villas are situated in Rincon de …
$806,354
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3 bedroom townthouse in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Townhouses Near Golf Course in Manilva The townhouses are located in the city of Ma…
$600,520
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,42M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 344 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury high end villa with a large terrace, private pool and stunning sea view located close…
$1,75M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 824 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra Luxury Villas with Unparalleled Panoramic Views in Benahavis This project is located i…
$7,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 633 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury high end villa with large terrace, private pool, gym, cinema room, spa and stunning s…
$3,91M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Houses with Scenic Views in the Natural Setting of Mijas The development is set …
$1,23M
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Property types in Malaga

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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