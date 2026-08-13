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Lakefront Houses for sale in Malaga, Spain

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Marbella
1039
Estepona
479
San Pedro Alcantara
455
Fuengirola
105
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Country House with many possibilities in Estepona The Villa/Finca has a private road that on…
$3,00M
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Property types in Malaga

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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