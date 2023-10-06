Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Malaga, Spain

Marbella
157
Estepona
91
Fuengirola
28
Velez-Malaga
6
Nerja
3
Rincon de la Victoria
3
71 property total found
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
€1,70M
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
€1,90M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
Villa for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and ch…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 503 m²
Related villa for sale in El Mirador, Marbella, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and pool charac…
€1,69M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Apartment for sale in Costalita, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool characteris…
€475,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 330 m²
Villa for sale in Guadalmina Alta, San Pedro de Alcantara, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 t…
€2,40M
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 550 m²
€3,00M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Mijas, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Villa for sale in Mijas Costa, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool characteristics (Privat…
€699,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 358 m²
Welcome to this exquisite contemporary villa nestled in the prestigious area of El Paraiso A…
€2,25M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean beachfront villa in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. Immerse yourself i…
€1,38M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean Villa in La Resina Golf, Estepona. With a privileged location in the…
€815,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Welcome to Villa Nusa, a luxurious Balinese-style retreat nestled in the heart of Nueva Anda…
€2,65M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Welcome to Villa Baoli, an exquisite property located in the desirable area of Nueva Andaluc…
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
This excellent detached villa is located in one of the best areas of Marbella, in the heart …
€4,65M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Presenting Villa Botán, a stunning Scandinavian-style villa that has been completely renovat…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
For sale this beautiful villa with Mediterranean architecture, one of the most beautiful hou…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 614 m²
Discover this exceptional contemporary villa for sale in Los Arqueros Golf, offering breatht…
€3,20M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Ojen, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 446 m²
€1,90M

