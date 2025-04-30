Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in Malaga, Spain

Marbella
373
Estepona
178
San Pedro Alcantara
88
Fuengirola
44
92 properties total found
Bungalow in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow
Estepona, Spain
Area 140 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,160,000 to € 2,580,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$2,15M
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
$2,50M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 226 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,100,000 to € 1,150,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,09M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
State of the art brand new villa offering the best panoramic sea and golf views. This exquis…
$5,70M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
$2,70M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 525,000 to € 584,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$522,425
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 471 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 3,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 10] [Baths: 4 - 8] [Buil…
$1,95M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 360 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,790,000 to € 1,790,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$1,77M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Rented till march 2022 Villa - Chalet, El Paraiso, Benahavís 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built:…
$824,863
5 bedroom house in Ojen, Spain
5 bedroom house
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Townhouse with 4 bedrooms, with bathrooms, guest toilet, kitchen, living room, cinema, two p…
$2,40M
Cottage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
Area 180 m²
New Development: Prices from € 800,000 to € 850,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$796,076
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 368 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,050,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,05M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 201 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 1,075,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$721,444
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Fabulous new villa with ultra contemporary architecture with 7 bedroom located in Nueva Anda…
$4,99M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 260 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,380,000 to € 1,380,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Brand new villa for sale with panoramic views within a luxurious golf resort 10 minutes driv…
$3,30M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
El Rosario .. 7 Bedroom, 6 Bathroom cosy Villa in a class of its own in terms of its price, …
$1,20M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,250,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 223 m²
New Development: Prices from € 685,000 to € 685,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$681,640
Townhouse in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse
Manilva, Spain
Area 139 m²
New Development: Prices from € 355,000 to € 399,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$354,941
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Orientation: •South East Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Central Heat…
$979,837
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Un desarrollo contemporáneo de 9 villas de lujo ubicado en la Nueva Milla de Oro entre Marbe…
$2,46M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 133 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,550,000 to € 1,650,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,53M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Impeccably designed modern south facing villa in the most exclusive community in Europe La Z…
$9,40M
Villa in Manilva, Spain
Villa
Manilva, Spain
Area 133 m²
New Development: Prices from € 460,000 to € 545,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$457,744
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
First line of the sea, Golden Mile, Marbella. New fully finished project, right on the Golde…
$3,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Villas for sale in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 6 modern frontline golf villas with luxur…
$1,58M
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 251 m²
New Development: Prices from € 835,000 to € 835,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$830,904
