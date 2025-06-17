Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
773
Orihuela
730
Pilar de la Horadada
339
Guardamar del Segura
336
37 properties total found
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 132 m²
A new residential project in the center of Torrevieja, offering exclusive 3-bedroom apartmen…
$356,437
Leave a request
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 117 m²
Spacious new apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Punta Prima. Just a few steps…
$350,238
Leave a request
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 117 m²
New modern apartment in the unique residential complex Punta Prima, located just 100 meters …
$324,409
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 4
Incredible new development emerging in Guardamar, in the El Raso area. The community feature…
$355,755
Habita
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/12
Seafront Apartment, first line, in the prestigious Sea Senses residential in Punta Prima. Lo…
$548,648
Habita
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Located just a few minutes’ walk from the sea, these contemporary flats in Torrevieja offer …
$375,290
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 96 m²
New development in the heart of Torrevieja, just 3 minutes walk from the popular Los Locos b…
$277,917
Leave a request
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 88 m²
We offer you a cozy 2-room apartment in a new residential complex in Punta Prima - one of th…
$314,077
Leave a request
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 80 m²
Exclusive residential complex located on the main Avenida de Abaneras in Torrevieja, with a …
$273,785
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
Incredible new development emerging in Guardamar, in the El Raso area. The community feature…
$296,847
Habita
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/4
In one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in Torrevieja — Residential Bali. The apartme…
$340,624
Habita
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 73 m²
Your new home in a unique natural environment, between La Mata Park and Torrevieja's Pink La…
$334,740
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 142 m²
An exclusive residential project in the heart of Torrevieja offers the perfect combination o…
$397,763
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 89 m²
The new residential complex in the picturesque area of ​​La Mata, Torrevieha. The project …
$196,195
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 73 m²
A beautiful apartment   in a modern residential complex located in a picturesque place, betw…
$235,940
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 75 m²
The apartment in a modern residential complex consisting of 8 blocks offers comfortable apar…
$257,254
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Incredible new development emerging in Guardamar, in the El Raso area. The community feature…
$329,189
Habita
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Fantastic three-bedroom townhouse located in one of the best coastal areas. Just 60 meters f…
$269,704
Habita
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 88 m²
Elegant two bedroom apartment in a new residential complex located in the Punta Prima area o…
$262,420
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 117 m²
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is located on the third floor of a modern resi…
$350,238
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 96 m²
We present to your attention a new two-bedroom apartment in a modern residential complex loc…
$277,917
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 8
Located at the foot of the mountains in the charming town of Polop, these modern villas offe…
$366,192
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/3
Almost new, south-facing, first-floor wonderful apartment with high-quality materials. This …
$254,111
Habita
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 132 m²
We present to your attention a magnificent apartment in a new project in the heart of Torrev…
$356,437
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 73 m²
Spacious apartments in a unique residential complex, between Laguna La Mata and the Pink Lag…
$236,591
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 114 m²
Exclusive residential complex located on the main avenue of Habaneras in Torrevieja, in a pr…
$273,785
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 116 m²
A magnificent penthouse located in the prestigious area of ​​Punta Prima, offers you a uniqu…
$407,061
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 88 m²
This cozy 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment, located on the fifth floor, is the perfect combin…
$314,077
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 142 m²
New project in the picturesque town of Torrevieja, just 8 minutes walk from the central beac…
$397,763
Hayat
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2, 3 Bedroom Properties 300m from the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada properties are situat…
$276,633
