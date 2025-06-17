Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
773
Orihuela
730
Pilar de la Horadada
339
Guardamar del Segura
336
483 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
The new project of apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms, located in the new area of Villamartín (…
$273,464
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartments in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa, Alicante 3 blocks of 24 apartments with very larg…
$285,699
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Algorfa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
$178,244
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Urbanization is located in the privileged area of Punta Prima: next to the Lo Ferris Protect…
$429,530
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
New residential in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, Alicante We are delighted to finally …
$425,168
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 175 ho…
$272,504
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/5
Now there is a crazy penthouse in the center of Torrevieja. A balcony of about 15m² with stu…
$308,398
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms for long-term rental in Los Dolces (Villamartin). Apartment for lo…
$1,041
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Terrace: 6 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.…
$385,086
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Terrace: 68 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Buil…
$392,680
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Penthouses in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living roo…
$345,674
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Los Locos beach , Torrevieja. The apartment is located on …
$116,276
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Apartments in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca, Alicante Houses on the ground floor with a …
$278,175
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Beautiful single Apartments It is the luxury residence. The house has private garage and is …
$231,847
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the p…
$347,855
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Guardamar del Segura - this building with 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and just 700 meters fro…
$332,140
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 229 m²
Second hand villa for sale in Dehesa de Campoamor, Alicante. In this charming second-hand…
$1,70M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
$303,475
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$232,738
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Penthouses in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca A residential complex distributed in bl…
$596,151
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A private residential complex, composed of 114 homes of 2 or 3 bedrooms, designed in a minim…
$301,346
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
133 square meters of apartment on the beach of Los Locos in Torrevieja completely renovated,…
$203,483
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Duplex townhouses in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Duplex homes in Torre de la Horadada…
$423,096
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
2 bedroom apartment with parking & pool in Villacosta. First-floor apartment with 2 bedrooms…
$207,946
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated com…
$268,081
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/12
Seafront Apartment, first line, in the prestigious Sea Senses residential in Punta Prima. Lo…
$548,648
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Great opportunity to acquire a home on the first line of the best beach that Torrevieja has …
$177,644
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
$450,813
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benejuzar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benejuzar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
$99,588
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in Torrelamata (Torrevieja). Apartment for long term rental. It ha…
$781
Leave a request

