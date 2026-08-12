Penthouses for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

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Penthouses for sale in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

;
Torrevieja
340
Orihuela
75
Pilar de la Horadada
83
Guardamar del Segura
90
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712 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$980,166
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$434,969
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most attra…
$392,268
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a sel…
$313,323
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$323,652
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$264,701
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Benijofar, one of the most charming places …
$329,299
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
New-build flats in Benijófar, Southern Costa Blanca Exclusive boutique development in the h…
$328,794
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de la Horada, one of the most attract…
$363,416
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
New-build flats in Benijófar, Southern Costa Blanca Exclusive boutique development in the h…
$458,050
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$323,652
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$369,888
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$369,870
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$264,701
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Benijofar, one of the most charming places …
$458,754
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this residential complex offers a selection of h…
$460,101
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 Bedroom Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Campoamor Golf Located in Campoamor Golf on t…
$400,393
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Swimming Pool Near the Beach in Torrevieja Located …
$517,952
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN TORREVIEJA New Build residential just 5 minutes walk from Los …
$565,948
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
A magnificent penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, designed to offer maximum comfort a…
$864,852
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
New Build Apartments with Rooftop Pool Just 600 m from the Beach in Guardamar del Segura Li…
$278,752
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Modern New Build Apartments for Sale in Torrevieja 300m from Playa del Cura Prime L…
$359,639
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant beach penthouse with a stunning sea view, generous terrace and swimming pool locat…
$622,681
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Stylish Residential Building 60 m away from El Acequion Beach at Torrevieja 23 Functional H…
$544,991
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Welcome to this bright and elegantly renovated attic in the popular urbanization of Jardín d…
$166,441
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment complex in the cozy town of Alicante, Rojales. This resid…
$513,772
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Located in the heart of Guardamar del Segura, Alicante, these apartments are just 5 minutes …
$366,980
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Apartments with Terraces, Gardens, or Solariums in Torrevieja Near Mar Menor Beaches The apa…
$397,832
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New Residential Development in San Miguel de Salinas Exclusive Apartments in a Unique Natur…
$367,413
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Properties features in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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