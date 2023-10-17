Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
127
Orihuela
64
Guardamar del Segura
23
Pilar de la Horadada
18
San Miguel de Salinas
10
Rojales
5
Almoradi
3
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
255 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€350,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€269,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/5
€295,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Modernly Designed Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The apartment com…
€240,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Modernly Designed Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The apartment com…
€220,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Las Escalericas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
About the project: a new private residential complex is located in Villamartin, Oriuela Cost…
€289,950
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
About the project: the residential area consists of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 b…
€425,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with Pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with Pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
About the project: a private residential complex is located 1 km from Campoamor Beach, in Or…
€381,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with terrassa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with terrassa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
About the project: a private residential complex is located 1 km from Campoamor Beach, in Or…
€359,500
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Flats Near the Golf Course in Orihuela, Lomas de Campoamor The key-ready fla…
€209,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€985,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Apartments With Bright and Spacious Interiors in Alicante Stylish modern apartments a…
€690,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Perfectly Located Bungalows with Modern Design in Torrevieja, Alicante These great bungalows…
€279,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/4
Conveniently Located 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in Torrevieja, Punta Prima To…
€599,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
Ready to Move Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The bungalows are located in …
€360,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Almoradi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Brand New Apartments in a Golf Course in Algorfa Alicante The contemporary apartments are si…
€243,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
Brand New Properties Close to the Beach in Torre de La Horadada Torre de La Horadada is a co…
€466,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Brand New Properties Close to the Beach in Torre de La Horadada Torre de La Horadada is a co…
€380,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Contemporary Apartments Few Steps Away From the Beach in Orihuela Costa The modern apartment…
€419,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 4
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Mainstream Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca…
€541,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments in a Complex with Pool Close to the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada Contemporary ap…
€279,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 3
Well Located Properties with Nature Views in Orihuela Costa Properties are situated in Blue …
€286,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Well Located Properties with Nature Views in Orihuela Costa Properties are situated in Blue …
€234,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Stylish Apartments in a Residential Complex Costa Blanca Torrevieja was originally a salt-mi…
€260,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 6
Spacious Flats with Stylish Design and Sea Views in La Mata Costa Blanca Elegant beachfront …
€970,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
New Properties in Complex in the Privileged Area Close to Beach in Torre de la Horadada Torr…
€425,000

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir