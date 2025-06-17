Show property on map Show properties list
Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

Torrevieja
773
Orihuela
730
Pilar de la Horadada
339
Guardamar del Segura
336
159 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Terrace: 64 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$271,502
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 93 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - west.New…
$197,425
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 95 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situa…
$235,807
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$206,601
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 21 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situa…
$199,594
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 21 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situa…
$205,520
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Terrace: 61 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$259,604
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$213,696
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Garden: 54 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orient…
$190,916
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/12
Seafront Apartment, first line, in the prestigious Sea Senses residential in Punta Prima. Lo…
$548,648
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in Torrelamata (Torrevieja). Apartment for long term rental. It ha…
$781
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$210,928
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Terrace: 18 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situa…
$194,713
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Terrace: 28 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build…
$421,968
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Studio with communal pool in Torreblanca. One bedroom, one bathroom studio near the sea in L…
$101,390
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Orihuela Costa Welcome to these stunning apartment…
$353,231
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Terrace: 33 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.The Apartment i…
$265,012
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$180,641
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 63 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$183,886
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 84 m2.Terrace: 24 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.The Apartment i…
$265,012
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 12 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,804
1 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
1 & 2 beds brand new apartments near the beach in Mil Palmeras
$163,488
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 87 m2.Terrace: 15 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.The Apartment i…
$286,374
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 52 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orien…
$205,018
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Terrace: 18 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$282,035
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 142 m2.Terrace: 32 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.The Apartment …
$432,815
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 21 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situa…
$202,275
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 13 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$183,323
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 65 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situa…
$203,933
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 36 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situa…
$200,679
