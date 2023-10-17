Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
973
Orihuela
580
Pilar de la Horadada
278
Guardamar del Segura
274
San Miguel de Salinas
111
Rojales
81
Almoradi
30
San Fulgencio
7
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 413 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€310,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€350,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
€145,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
€195,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€219,000
3 room apartment with garage, with storage room, with Lift in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with garage, with storage room, with Lift
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€275,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
€240,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€89,260
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€212,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Completely renovated apartment about 15 minutes from Playa del Cura and Playa de Los Locos. …
€109,260
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment on the ground floor with three bedrooms on the first line in the cit…
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in the Residencial Viñamar VI residential comple…
€173,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
Modern apartment for sale in the popular area of Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa.The apartm…
€165,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€154,900
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€296,500
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€155,000
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€145,000
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€244,500
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€238,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€226,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€274,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments for sale in La Zenia, Costa Blanca A new project consisting of a total of 94 mode…
€229,800

Property types in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir