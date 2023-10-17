UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Apartments
Apartments for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
79 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€310,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
74 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
56 m²
3/4
€145,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
78 m²
3/4
€195,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
70 m²
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
71 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€219,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with garage, with storage room, with Lift
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
102 m²
€275,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
70 m²
5/5
€240,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
47 m²
€89,260
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
80 m²
5/5
€212,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
63 m²
Completely renovated apartment about 15 minutes from Playa del Cura and Playa de Los Locos. …
€109,260
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
100 m²
1
We present an apartment on the ground floor with three bedrooms on the first line in the cit…
€269,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
76 m²
4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
48 m²
1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in the Residencial Viñamar VI residential comple…
€173,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
87 m²
1/4
Modern apartment for sale in the popular area of Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa.The apartm…
€165,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
3
1
66 m²
2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
2
80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
2
78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
68 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€154,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
88 m²
€296,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2
1
70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€155,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2
1
70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€145,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
96 m²
€244,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
86 m²
€238,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
2
2
70 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€226,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with public pool
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
90 m²
Bungalows in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca. Designer homes located in a privileged se…
€274,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
93 m²
Apartments for sale in La Zenia, Costa Blanca A new project consisting of a total of 94 mode…
€229,800
Recommend
