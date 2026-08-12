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Apartments for sale in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

;
Torrevieja
2393
Orihuela
731
Pilar de la Horadada
704
Guardamar del Segura
634
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5 591 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$980,166
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Torrevieja, this charming 56 m2 bungalow offers a com…
$181,073
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$434,969
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1 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Private apartment for sale, fully equipped, located in one of the most attractive areas of t…
$103,751
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most attra…
$392,268
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We present to your attention an attractive apartment located in the popular area of Playa de…
$171,956
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$258,909
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Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
$345,676
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Explore the elegance and comfort of these homes located in the vibrant centre of Alicante, P…
$287,805
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential program in Guardamar del Segura, a place where the tra…
$292,428
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Beautiful apartment is located in the Balcony de San Miguel area, just 10 km from the beach.…
$165,032
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a sel…
$313,323
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$323,652
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$264,701
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2 bedroom apartment in Benijofar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This exclusive residential offer is located in Benijofar, one of the most charming places on…
$329,299
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Benijofar, one of the most charming places …
$329,299
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Discover this charming apartment located in a prestigious area of the city. With an attracti…
$149,914
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
New-build flats in Benijófar, Southern Costa Blanca Exclusive boutique development in the h…
$328,794
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Modern accommodation that combines comfort, functionality and a great location just a few mi…
$323,139
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
We offer a cozy apartment located just 100 meters from Esecuon beach in one of the best area…
$153,491
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$342,643
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$206,906
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$356,492
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3 bedroom apartment in Benijofar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Benijofar, one of the most attractive place…
$458,754
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
For sale apartment after aesthetic renovation, located just 200 meters from the beach of Los…
$184,536
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Located in the established area of Punta Prima (Costa Blanca), this ready-to-move-in apartme…
$426,661
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de la Horada, one of the most attract…
$363,416
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
New-build flats in Benijófar, Southern Costa Blanca Exclusive boutique development in the h…
$458,050
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benijofar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
New-build flats in Benijófar, Southern Costa Blanca Exclusive boutique development in the h…
$328,794
Leave a request

Property types in Vega Baja del Segura

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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