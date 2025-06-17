Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
773
Orihuela
730
Pilar de la Horadada
339
Guardamar del Segura
336
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
254 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
The new project of apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms, located in the new area of Villamartín (…
$273,464
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartments in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa, Alicante 3 blocks of 24 apartments with very larg…
$285,699
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 82 m2.Terrace: 35 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$258,522
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartments in Vistabella Golf, Orihuela, Costa Blanca Ground floor homes with a garden or to…
$245,243
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 93 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - west.New…
$197,425
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$206,601
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$242,297
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$269,339
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Beautiful single Apartments It is the luxury residence. The house has private garage and is …
$231,847
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$232,738
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 100 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$213,091
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Penthouses in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca A residential complex distributed in bl…
$596,151
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$213,696
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Garden: 54 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orient…
$190,916
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 97 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$267,175
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated com…
$268,081
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$296,381
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
$450,813
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benejuzar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benejuzar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
$99,588
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.Garden: 13 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$240,133
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$210,928
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Luxury apartments in Dehesa del Campoamor, Alicante Avant-garde, exceptional qualities, care…
$419,824
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
$325,018
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$249,493
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Ground floor apartment with garden with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in residential with commu…
$265,927
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
The new project of apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms, located in the new area of Villamartín (…
$249,778
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 115 m2.Plot size: 140 m2.Terrace: 25 m2.Communal pool: 153 m2.N…
$428,476
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
$82,236
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Luxury penthouses for sale in Las Colinas Golf, Orihuela Costa 16 luxury apartments with hug…
$1,47M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 12 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,804
Leave a request

Property types in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go