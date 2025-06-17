Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
773
Orihuela
730
Pilar de la Horadada
339
Guardamar del Segura
336
20 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Luxurious Golf Apartments with Incredible Views in Alicante We are presentin…
$1,58M
3 bedroom apartment in Benejuzar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benejuzar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
$99,588
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Orihuela Costa Welcome to these stunning apartment…
$353,231
3 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We present a modern corner apartment in the Natura building in La Mata , just 200 meters fro…
$183,027
2 bedroom apartment in Benijofar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
$289,613
3 bedroom apartment in El Saladar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Saladar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We are proud to can offer you that great oportunity, a 3 bedroom flat built at a high qualit…
$131,302
1 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Cozy apartment with a lot of sun in Viñamar 5 in La Mata - Torrevieja , very close to the se…
$128,119
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale with views of the Salinas in La Mata , Torrevieja , near the beach and on…
$129,195
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Do you dream of sun, sea and luxury?  Well this 3 bedroom corner apartment might be the perf…
$311,146
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
$408,042
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Beautiful apartment in the much sought after Parquemar III gated community with two bedrooms…
$142,330
2 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
The homes are located in the Golf Course "LA MARQUESA" in Ciudad Quesada, near the beaches o…
$231,475
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2, 3 Bedroom Properties 300m from the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada properties are situat…
$276,633
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The apartments are located in Guardamar del Segura in the residential Marhal Beach The apar…
$311,038
2 bedroom apartment in Algorfa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LO CRISPIN Luxurious New Build modern apartments are situated in Lo…
$225,984
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the Marjal Beach complex in Guardamar close to the be…
$321,912
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
$201,330
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
$484,483
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
New-Build Flats in Innovative Project Close to the Sea in Torrevieja Welcome to the new l…
$305,991
3 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The houses are distributed in ground floor apartments with a garden or upstairs with a solar…
$483,406
