  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

112 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A private residential complex, composed of 114 homes of 2 or 3 bedrooms, designed in a minim…
$301,346
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
$450,813
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Located just a few minutes’ walk from the sea, these contemporary flats in Torrevieja offer …
$375,290
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Nice duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms located just 700 meters from the beach of La Mata in T…
$161,387
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Ground floor apartment with garden with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in residential with commu…
$265,927
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 63 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$183,886
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Beautiful apartment for sale in Rocio del Mar with incredible views of the coast and Torrevi…
$138,885
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Stylish new construction project just 800 meters from the miles of fine sandy beaches. The c…
$396,200
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment with sea views and near the beach of La Mata in Torrevieja . The house is located …
$148,575
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 12 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,804
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
This elegant south facing villa is distributed over three floors: basement, ground floor and…
$2,12M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Algorfa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Located in La Finca Resort, the apartments are part of the residential. These bright 2 or 3 …
$292,827
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Ground floor apartment in a closed residential complex, with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, app…
$236,858
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Top floor apartment with private roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open kitchen and lar…
$424,865
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 13 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$183,323
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Luxurious 2 bedroom apartment in Punta Prima close to the sea. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
$269,157
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$205,018
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
$228,874
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 84 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.The Apartment i…
$282,035
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Residential, located in Mil Palmeras on the second line of the sea. The residential c…
$314,150
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 66 m2.Solarium: 24 m2, useful area: 50 m2.Orientation - south.Th…
$215,811
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
The Residencial is located next to the Real Club de Golf Campoamor, in Orihuela Costa. The r…
$196,993
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
New construction near the beach of Mil Palmeras, between Campoamor and Torre de la Horadada.…
$167,178
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 219 m2.Terrace: 68 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$286,646
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
The homes are located in the Golf Course "LA MARQUESA" in Ciudad Quesada, near the beaches o…
$201,330
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$205,018
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN EL RASO New Build closed residential complex of touristic …
$285,273
Leave a request

