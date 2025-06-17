Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
773
Orihuela
730
Pilar de la Horadada
339
Guardamar del Segura
336
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
188 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 93 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - west.New…
$197,425
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$206,601
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$242,297
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$269,339
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$281,981
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Each house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (…
$211,439
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Penthouses in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living roo…
$345,674
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Apartments in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca, Alicante Houses on the ground floor with a …
$278,175
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the p…
$347,855
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
$303,475
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 100 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$213,091
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Penthouses in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca A residential complex distributed in bl…
$596,151
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$213,696
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Duplex townhouses in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Duplex homes in Torre de la Horadada…
$423,096
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Garden: 54 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orient…
$190,916
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 97 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$267,175
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$296,381
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 9 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$288,489
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.Garden: 13 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$240,133
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - south.…
$210,928
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…
$276,557
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Located just a few minutes’ walk from the sea, these contemporary flats in Torrevieja offer …
$375,290
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, Alicante It has 28 bungalows, based on the …
$264,871
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Luxury apartments in Dehesa del Campoamor, Alicante Avant-garde, exceptional qualities, care…
$419,824
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$180,641
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$249,493
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Flats with dream view in Orihuela Costa, golf course . Apartments designed to enjoy the s…
$505,792
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 52 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orien…
$205,018
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
5 luxurious 4 bedroom villas with more than 500 m2 plot, large terraces, gardens, private po…
$1,24M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Top floor apartment with private roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open kitchen and lar…
$424,865
Leave a request

Property types in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go