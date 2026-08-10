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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

;
Barcelona
140
Girona
66
Lloret de Mar
23
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
22
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6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in a Residential Complex Near Beaches and Shopping Areas in Maresme Barcelona Pre…
$568,191
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Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Floor 2
LARGE RECENTLY BUILT 5-BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH POOL AND A LARGE TERRACE, IN BLANES  It is a g…
$453,261
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3 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments in a Residential Complex Near Beaches and Shopping Areas in Maresme Barcelona Pre…
$687,990
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4 bedroom apartment in Begur, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Begur, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Contemporary New-Built Apartments Near Sa Riera Bay in Begur Perfectly positioned between l…
$811,866
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3 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Residential Complex Near Beaches and Shopping Areas in Maresme Barcelona Pre…
$666,312
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2 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Residential Complex Near Beaches and Shopping Areas in Maresme Barcelona Pre…
$646,916
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Property types in Catalonia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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