Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Blanes
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Blanes, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Blanes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Apartment on the first line of the sea in the city of Blanes with impressive views of the se…
$478,812
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Blanes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Apartment in the first line of the sea in Blanes. The total area is 135 square meters. The a…
$454,871
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Blanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartment in the center of Blanes, 3 minutes from the beach. The apartment on the ground flo…
$180,125
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Floor 2
LARGE RECENTLY BUILT 5-BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH POOL AND A LARGE TERRACE, IN BLANES  It is a g…
$453,261
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go