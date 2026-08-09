Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Lloret de Mar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

;
1 BHK
3
2 BHK
8
3 BHK
10
Apartment Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Discover the Costa Brava from your new home in Lloret de Mar Discover our exclusive project …
$299,271
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.Located in a quiet location overlooking the ga…
$451,840
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We present to your attention this cozy two-level penthouse in Fenals, one of the most sought…
$325,615
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
$366,026
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Lloret de Mar is a quiet area, ideal for a holiday.The apa…
$117,443
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Spacious and bright apartment with views and a terrace near Fenals beach!We offer for sale a…
$389,204
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Discover the Costa Brava from your new home in Lloret de MarDiscover our exclusive residenti…
$300,177
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$325,236
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment after renovation in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.Total area of 74 square meter…
$278,833
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
$410,497
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Bright apartment in Lloret de Mar - with sea views.Area: 165 m2Location: Lloret de Mar, Giro…
$692,431
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Apartment with open views, swimming pool and garage in a residential complex - Llore de MarB…
$325,236
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
The exclusive project in Spain is a premium apartment complex in Catalonia, which operates u…
$335,792
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Apartment with frontal sea views in a new residential complex in the town of Lloret de Mar o…
$871,433
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Apartment in the first line of the sea in the town of Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava. Dist…
$1,03M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2
FANTASTIC LARGE FLAT, WITH 3 BEDROOMS, SWIMMING POOL AND COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN FENALS, LLO…
$273,914
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment 2 minutes from the beach with tourist license in Fenals, Lloret de Mar. The apartm…
$244,001
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 4
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM FLAT, FULLY RENOVATED IN FENALS, LLORET DE MAR  This charming apartme…
$273,914
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
This beautiful apartment is located on the seafront in the town of Lloret de Mar. It has …
$858,697
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM FLAT IN LLORET DE MAR  Charming flat one step away from all services,…
$196,073
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment 2 minutes from the beach with tourist license in Fenals, Lloret de Mar. The apartm…
$244,001
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A unique opportunity! We present this luxurious apartment in the heart of Lloret de Mar, wit…
$650,670
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT WITH SWIMMING POOL IN FENALS, LLORET DE MAR  This fantastic apartment…
$176,546
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go