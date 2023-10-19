Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

3 properties total found
Apartment 4 bathrooms with sea view, with terrace, with Proximity to the sea in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Apartment 4 bathrooms with sea view, with terrace, with Proximity to the sea
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Three commercial premises with commercial restaurant activities in Lloret de Mar are located…
€1,18M
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center in Lloret de Mar, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Well renovated apartment in the center of Lloret de Mar, 100 meters from the sea and the tow…
€85,000
2 room apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 room apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Just 100 meters to the sandy beach! In a residential area of ​​the resort town of Lloret …
€200,000
