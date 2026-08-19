Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Tossa de Mar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tossa de Mar, Spain

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tossa de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOMS FLAT WITH PARKING IN THE CENTER OF TOSSA DE MAR  Wonderful opportuni…
$319,923
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT WITH ONE OF THE BEST FRONT SEA VIEWS OF THE WHOLE COSTA BRAVA  This f…
$597,827
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tossa de Mar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful loft-style penthouse with tourist license in the heart of Tossa de Mar.It consists…
$244,001
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go