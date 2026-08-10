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Apartments for sale in Castelldefels, Spain

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1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Castelldefels, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Duplex in Els Cañars in Castelldefels. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 25 km, the…
$778,480
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