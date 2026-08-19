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Apartments for sale in Tarragona, Spain

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Salou
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10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
In the heart of the Costa Dorada, amidst pine groves and Mediterranean olive trees, lies you…
$552,962
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2 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
In the heart of the Costa Dorada, amidst pine groves and Mediterranean olive trees, lies you…
$685,997
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2 bedroom apartment in Cambrils, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
VITRIX – Where the Mediterranean becomes your homeDiscover VITRIX, an exclusive luxury resid…
$520,226
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the heart of the Costa Dorada, amidst pine groves and Mediterranean olive trees, lies you…
$557,509
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2 bedroom apartment in Salou, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Salou, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
In the heart of the Costa Dorada, amidst pine groves and Mediterranean olive trees, lies you…
$691,637
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3 bedroom apartment in Far, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Far, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Apartment-duplex in the town of Salou on the Costa Dorada. The total area is 170 square mete…
$482,193
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Deltebre, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Deltebre, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Touristic apartments for sale in the Deltebre operating since 1995. It´s situated in 8 km fr…
$208,105
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1 bedroom apartment in Roda de Bera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Roda de Bera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Magnificient loft duplex for sale in Roda de Barà (Costa Dorada, Tarragona). It is furnished…
$134,338
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2 bedroom apartment in Far, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Far, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment in the town of Salou on the Costa Dorada. The total area is 90 square meters. The …
$366,002
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3 bedroom apartment in Creixell, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Creixell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment on the first floor in the urbanization of La Barça in the town of Roda de Bara. Th…
$239,354
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Property types in Tarragona

2 BHK

Properties features in Tarragona, Spain

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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