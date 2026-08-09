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Apartments for sale in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain

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Platja dAro
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22 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$669,459
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with a balcony and fully equipped open…
$588,660
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with a balcony and fully equipped open…
$888,765
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$340,505
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$571,349
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$894,536
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$588,662
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,74M
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with a balcony and fully equipped open…
$507,866
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$923,367
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3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$681,002
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
1 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$317,114
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$894,536
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment consisting of a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$473,238
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$594,440
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$588,669
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,35M
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
Prestigious apartment consisting of a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$432,839
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment in a modern complex in the first line of the sea in the town of Playa de Aro on th…
$869,110
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3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartment in a modern complex in the first line of the sea in the town of Playa de Aro on th…
$1,05M
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3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Apartment after major renovation in the first line of the sea in the town of Playa de Aro on…
$854,005
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3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment after major renovation in the first line of the sea in the town of Playa de Aro on…
$755,242
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Property types in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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