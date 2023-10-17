Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

4 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Atiko in the quiet central area of Playa de Aro. A chic and comfortable apartment made with …
€675,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Spacious apartment in the city center in the immediate vicinity of supermarkets, ideal for y…
€281,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For sale apartment on the ground floor (baja) in Playa de Aro in a wonderful residential com…
€255,000
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Chic two-story apartment with access to the roof and unforgettable views of the sea and pine…
€1,50M
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Cozy apartment in a good quiet area of Playa de Aro near the sea and in close proximity to t…
€260,000
2 room apartment with Lift, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with Lift, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The new residential complex is located in the center of Plaja de Aro, 3 minutes from the mai…
€247,600
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious apartments with sea views. They are in the prestigious residential complex of Eden…
€520,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the quiet center of Playa de Aro there is a beautiful residential complex "Berlin". The p…
€295,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious apartment in the port of Playa de Aro. Apartment area - 120m2. Located on the lowe…
€440,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a good apartment near the sea and yachts. The apartment has 3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, …
€445,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale chic apartment by the sea with an area of 200m2! Very beautiful apartment with expe…
€1,10M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The modern guarded complex is located 150 meters from the beach and 50 meters from the port …
€370,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Lovely apartment in the port of Playa de Aro On the ground floor there is a spacious living…
€390,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious two-level apartment by the sea, in Playa de Aro, Costa Brava. Consists of two floo…
€950,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Chic penthouse in the center of Playa de Aro Ľ Apartment 78m2 is located in a quiet residen…
€500,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious duplex on the first line of the house in the Nereides complex. On the top floor: …
€1,000,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern and bright apartment by the sea. Kitchen - the central point of the apartment, brigh…
€745,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
€320,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/5
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
€360,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/3
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
€1,33M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a 3-bedroom apartment located on the third line of the sea, exactly 100 meters f…
€330,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
€590,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
I am pleased to present to your attention this luxury apartment with private pool, located o…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
Apartments 400 meters from the sea, Sagaro, Castel Playa de Aro, Costa Brava, Spain. Apartm…
€230,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
€420,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy apartment with 1 bedroom in the 1st. Floor of the building in a beautiful closed, spars…
€235,000
9 room apartment with terrace, with park, with Lift in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 room apartment with terrace, with park, with Lift
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 70
Area 2 400 m²
This cozy 2-star hotel has an unbeatable location. It is located 120 km from Barcelona airpo…
€4,50M
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Brava, in S’agaró. Located in the municipality…
€1,10M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
€735,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
€680,000
