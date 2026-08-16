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Apartments for sale in Gava, Spain

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3 BHK
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Gava is a great place to create a modern residential complex that combines all the advantage…
$423,311
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3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Gava is a great place to create a modern residential complex that combines all the advantage…
$507,739
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3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartment in excellent condition in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. The distance t…
$755,242
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3 bedroom apartment in Gava, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Atico duplex in the town of Gava Mar on the Costa Garraf. The distance to the center of Barc…
$923,719
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