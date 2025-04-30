Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Barcelona
20
Girona
30
Lloret de Mar
9
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
8
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Floor 2
LARGE RECENTLY BUILT 5-BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH POOL AND A LARGE TERRACE, IN BLANES  It is a g…
$453,261
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Catalonia

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go