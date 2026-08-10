Seaview Apartments for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

;
Barcelona
140
Girona
66
Lloret de Mar
23
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
22
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17 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$923,367
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3 bedroom apartment in Badalona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Badalona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
Modern Design Seafront Apartments in El Gorg Badalona The residential complex is situated in…
$637,590
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,74M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cubelles, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,14M
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1 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$1,38M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cubelles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,06M
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4 bedroom apartment in Begur, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Begur, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Contemporary New-Built Apartments Near Sa Riera Bay in Begur Perfectly positioned between l…
$811,866
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2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$1,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 3
Apartments Close to the Sea, Barcelona, Passeig de Colom Perfectly set on Passeig de Colom, …
$2,64M
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4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 492 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$6,49M
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,35M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cubelles, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cubelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Cubelles Close to Nature, the Sea, and City Access in Cubelles Cubelles is one…
$1,16M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 9/27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$2,92M
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1 bedroom apartment in Roda de Bera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Roda de Bera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Magnificient loft duplex for sale in Roda de Barà (Costa Dorada, Tarragona). It is furnished…
$134,338
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5 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
This beautiful apartment is located on the seafront in the town of Lloret de Mar. It has …
$858,697
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4 bedroom apartment in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT WITH ONE OF THE BEST FRONT SEA VIEWS OF THE WHOLE COSTA BRAVA  This f…
$597,827
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2 bedroom apartment in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5
FANTASTIC RENOVATED APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALA SALIONS, TOSSA DE MAR  Beautiful com…
$171,196
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Property types in Catalonia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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