Seaview Apartments for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

23 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
€890,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/3
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
€1,33M
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
€590,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/3
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
€420,000
Apartment 4 bathrooms with sea view, with terrace, with Proximity to the sea in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Apartment 4 bathrooms with sea view, with terrace, with Proximity to the sea
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Three commercial premises with commercial restaurant activities in Lloret de Mar are located…
€1,18M
9 room apartment with sea view, with Proximity to the sea in Torre Valentina, Spain
9 room apartment with sea view, with Proximity to the sea
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Area 498 m²
Unique opportunity to have a property on the seafront. An old hostel that needs the entire b…
€2,70M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
€735,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
€680,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/5
Fantastic apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 terraces, located in the Playa de Aro yacht club, …
€550,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Palafrugell, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with beautiful views of the sandy…
€390,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Apartments are located in Las Velas & mdash; one of the most fantastic residential complexes…
€995,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with Investment, duplex in Roda de Bera, Spain
1 room apartment with sea view, with Investment, duplex
Roda de Bera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Magnificient loft duplex for sale in Roda de Barà (Costa Dorada, Tarragona). It is furnished…
€135,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
The excellent two-storey penthouse is located in the elite district of Barcelona, Spain. Tot…
€1,58M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 315 m²
The exclusive penthouse is located next to Plaza Catalunya, Barcelona. The chic 315 sqm two-…
€3,60M
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
These beautiful apartments with amazing sea and Barcelona views are located in Diagonal Mar…
€1,29M
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
The stylish apartment with stunning sea views is located in the prestigious modern complex i…
€2,58M
5 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
Luxurious apartments, with magnificent sea and city views, are close to Turo Park in Barcel…
€4,25M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
The beautiful apartment with a large terrace and sea view is located in one of the best comp…
€1,10M
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Roses, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Roses, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Beautiful apartment located in Rosas, Spain. In the apartment with an area of 60 sq.m. 2 bed…
€399,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Roses, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Roses, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Beautiful apartment overlooking the sea is located in the center of Rosas, Spain. The apartm…
€309,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Costa Brava, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Sea view apartment in Begur on the Costa coast Brava Distance to Barcelona centre 130…
€255,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
We offer you refined apartment located on the first line of the sea in Barcelona The res…
€2,90M
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Apartments in the new complex at the stage of construction directly from the developer i…
€426,000

