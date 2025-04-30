Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Catalonia, Spain

6 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Torre Valentina, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Luxurious villa in state of construction with sea views in Calonge, Costa Brava. Luxurious v…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
For sale: Spacious Apartment in Platja d’Aro Sale Spacious Apartment: Nice and spacious cent…
$499,004
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
I am pleased to present to your attention this luxury apartment with private pool, located o…
$1,26M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Comfortable ground floor of 110m2 in the center of S´Agaro next to the beautiful bay of Sant…
$499,004
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Brava, in S’agaró. Located in the municipality…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Apartment 29 bedrooms in lEscala, Spain
Apartment 29 bedrooms
lEscala, Spain
Bedrooms 29
Bathrooms count 30
Area 50 972 m²
Fantastic hotel located in the “Baix Empordà”, in a privileged enclave with views that reach…
Price on request
Leave a request

