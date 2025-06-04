Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Platja dAro, Spain

15 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 238 m²
Atico duplex in the town of Port de Aro in Playa de Aro on the Costa Brava. Distance to the …
$1,83M
Apartment 70 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Apartment 70 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 70
Area 2 400 m²
This cozy 2-star hotel has an unbeatable location. It is located 120 km from Barcelona airpo…
$4,75M
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
$772,143
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Apartment on the first floor with a large terrace in the town of Playa de Aro on the Costa B…
$354,734
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment in a modern complex in the first line of the sea in the town of Playa de Aro on th…
$855,939
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment after major renovation in the first line of the sea in the town of Playa de Aro on…
$743,797
2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment in the area of Playa de Aro on the Costa Brava. Distance to the sea a few minutes …
$366,177
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Comfortable ground floor of 110m2 in the center of S´Agaro next to the beautiful bay of Sant…
$499,004
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
100 m2 apartment in the center of Platja d´Aro, 2 minutes walk from the beach. The property …
$273,139
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
$718,277
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Apartment after major renovation in the first line of the sea in the town of Playa de Aro on…
$841,063
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment in the first line of the sea in a quiet part of the town of Playa de Aro on the Co…
$857,083
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
For sale: Spacious Apartment in Platja d’Aro Sale Spacious Apartment: Nice and spacious cent…
$499,004
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Brava, in S’agaró. Located in the municipality…
$1,16M
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartment in a modern complex in the first line of the sea in the town of Playa de Aro on th…
$1,03M
