Apartments for sale in Martorell, Spain

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
We offer an apartment with a tourist license in an elite complex located in a residential ar…
€345,000
4 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
4 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
First line from the sea and the beach on the Spanish Costa Blanca. Punta Prima, 5 km from…
€590,000
2 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
2 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
The new urbanization offers apartments (70 sqm) on the ground floor with a garden (garden ar…
€154,900
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New apartments in the prestigious urbanization of Villa Amalia in Spain, Costa Blanca, La Ve…
€195,000
