  2. ОАЭ
  3. Mina Al arab
  Жилой комплекс Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.

Жилой комплекс Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.

Mina Al arab, ОАЭ
от
$234,949
BTC
2.7946735
ETH
146.4807858
USDT
232 290.5941500
* Цена указана для справки
по курсу на 16.04.2025
;
18
ID: 28105
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 25.09.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    ОАЭ
  • Область / штат
    Рас-эль-Хайма
  • Город
    Mina Al arab

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Премиум-класс
  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2028
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой

Элементы интерьера

Отопление:

  • Индивидуальное отопление

Особенности системы безопасности:

  • Охрана

Особенности ремонта:

  • Черновая отделка

Элементы экстерьера

Особенности парковки:

  • Паркинг

Особенности экстерьера:

  • Бассейн
  • Тренажерный зал
  • Огороженная территория
  • Лифт

О комплексе

Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah:

Discover Mirasol II by RAK Properties – an iconic new development in Mina Al Arab’s North Harbour, combining resort-style living, modern design, and a prime investment opportunity.

Project Overview:

  • Location: North Harbour – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

  • Completion: Expected Q3 2028.

  • Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Unit Types & Prices:

A wide selection of elegant residences with spacious layouts and breathtaking waterfront views:

  • Studios ~ 36 m² from 200.000€

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 60 m² from 290.000€

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 100 m² from 590.000€

  • 3-Bedroom Duplex ~267 m² from 1.400.000

Flexible payment plans available (e.g., 50/50 or 65/35).

Amenities & Lifestyle:

  • Infinity pool with panoramic sea views.

  • State-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, sauna & steam rooms.

  • Open-air cinema under the stars.

  • Kids’ pool & family play areas.

  • Co-working spaces & exclusive lounge with juice bar.

  • Direct marina access, waterfront promenade & water sports options.

Prime Location:

  • Set directly on the waterfront of Mina Al Arab.

  • Surrounded by luxury resorts including Anantara, Nikki Beach & InterContinental Hotel.

  • Only 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

  • Ideal for residency, holiday homes, or high-yield investments.

Investment Highlights:

  • Entry-level pricing from just 200.000€

  • Projected rental yields: 6–8% annually.

  • Strong capital appreciation potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s booming tourism market.

  • Waterfront freehold ownership by a trusted UAE developer.

Conclusion:

Mirasol II offers the best of both worlds – luxurious resort-style living by the sea and an exceptional investment opportunity in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.

Secure your waterfront residence today before prices rise!

Местонахождение на карте

Mina Al arab, ОАЭ
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
