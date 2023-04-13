Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Istanbul
61
Kocaeli
11
Fatih Mahallesi
8
Ueskuedar
3
Ataevler Mahallesi
2
Cekmekoey
2
Kadikoey
2
Kuecuekcekmece
2
72 properties total found
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 134 m² 12 Floor
€ 290,000
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 384,900
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 134 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 388,100
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 284,100
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 235,700
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
Duplex 5 roomsin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 254 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 416,200
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
Duplex 4 roomsin Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 166 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 175,100
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
Duplex 5 roomsin Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Izmit, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 1 Floor
€ 170,599
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
Duplex 5 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 229 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 334,000
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 3 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 167,700
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
Duplex 2 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,500
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
Duplex 4 roomsin Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 152 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 175,800
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 226 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 1,110,800
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 181 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 822,000
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 240,000
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex located on a plot with a t…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 565 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 3,420,700
Presidential penthouse 4.5 + 2 with two living rooms in the historical center in Beşiktaş. S…
Duplex 8 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 8 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 483 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,964,000
Two-level penthouse 6.5 + 2 for sophisticated life near the legendary Bosphorus Strait in Be…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 502 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,402,700
Chic duplex 5.5 + 1 for life and investment in an elite complex in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CI…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 294 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,685,900
Ideal two-level apartment 4 + 1 in an elite complex in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Ar…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 527 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 3,306,200
Royal two-level apartment 3.5 + 2 with two living rooms in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CITIZENSHI…
Duplex 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 230 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,448,000
Luxurious duplex 3 + 1 in the coolest complex in Beşiktaş. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area: Is…
Duplex 7 roomsin Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 280 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,639,300
Luxurious two-level penthouse 6 + 1 in the most fashionable complex in Kadıköy. Suitable for…
Duplex 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 250 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,074,900
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,052,000
Luxurious two-level apartment 4 + 2 with two living rooms in fashionable Maltepe. Suitable f…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,193,300
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
Duplex 9 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 9 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
9 Number of rooms 360 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 656,300
Luxurious two-story penthouse 7 + 2 in the environmentally friendly and fashionable Beylikdü…
Duplex 5 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 253 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 482,600
Large two-level apartment 3 + 2 in a luxurious complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSH…
Duplex 6 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 244 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 445,200
Graceful duplex 4 + 2 with two living rooms in a chic complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CI…
Duplex 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 295 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 464,400
Chic two-level apartment 5 + 2 in the family complex in Beylikdüzü. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP…
Duplex 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 345 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 815,000
Luxurious two-level penthouse 5 + 2 in the fashion complex in BeylikdüzüDistrict: Istanbul, …

