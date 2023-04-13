Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Lower Empordà
58
Castell-Platja d Aro
46
Sant Antoni
10
Baix Llobregat
5
Upper Empordà
5
Barcelones
4
Martorell
4
Barcelona
3
Apartmentin Barcelones, Spain
Apartment
Barcelones, Spain
€ 600
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 360,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 156 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,325,000
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 133 m² Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale is a 3-bedroom apartment located on the third line of the sea, exactly 100 meters f…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 1,200,000
I am pleased to present to your attention this luxury apartment with private pool, located o…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 385,000
  Delighted to present this duplex for sale in a pleasant community with few neighbors with …
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 255,000
Cozy apartment in the calm cozy town of Sant Antoni de Calonge, just 200 meters from the bea…
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale apartment on the ground floor (baja) in Playa de Aro in a wonderful residential com…
4 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 675,000
Atiko in the quiet central area of Playa de Aro. A chic and comfortable apartment made with …
4 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 128 m² 3 Floor
€ 281,000
A spacious apartment in the city center, in the immediate vicinity of supermarkets, ideal fo…
3 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 530,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
5 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 2,150,000
Elegant duplex by the sea in Sant Antoni de Calonge On an area of 280 m2 there are 5 bedroo…
2 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 530,000
First-line apartment with an elegant panoramic view. It is located on floor 8 in a building…
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 260,000
A cozy apartment in a quiet area of Playa de Aro near the sea, near the city's main shopping…
5 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 Floor
€ 1,499,000
Elegant two-story apartment with access to the ceiling and unforgettable views of the sea an…
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 520,000
Luxury apartments with sea views. They are in the prestigious residential complex of Eden Ma…
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3 Floor
€ 247,600
The new residential complex Bernat is located in the center of Plaja de Aro, 3 minutes from …
2 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 3 Floor
€ 295,000
In the quiet center of Playa de Aro there is a beautiful residential complex "Berlin". The p…
1 room apartmentin Castello d Empuries, Spain
1 room apartment
Castello d Empuries, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 145,000
Cozy apartment with impressive lake views in the pretty town of Empuriabrava!The apartment h…
4 room apartmentin Palafrugell, Spain
4 room apartment
Palafrugell, Spain
5 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 238,000
Beautiful atiko apartment with fresh repair on the second sea line of the city of Palamos. T…
2 room apartmentin Castello d Empuries, Spain
2 room apartment
Castello d Empuries, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 125,000
Apartment in Empuriabarava, located on the second line of the sea, 150 meters from the beach…
2 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
2 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 290,000
Apartment for sale in Sant Antoni de Calonge . The apartment is located on the 1 sea line in…
3 room apartmentin Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 12 Floor
€ 1,395,000
Chic apartment in the first line of the sea with a dizzying view of the sea . The hotel is l…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 370,000
The modern guarded complex is located 150 m from the beach and 50 m from the harbor bay in t…
3 room apartmentin Gava, Spain
3 room apartment
Gava, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 640,000
Excellent apartment for sale in the city of Gava Mar. Ideal location for those who want ever…
3 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 445,000
Atiko! For sale a good apartment near the sea and yachts. The apartment has 3 bedrooms, 2 to…
4 room apartmentin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,100,000
For sale chic apartment by the sea with an area of 200m2! Very beautiful apartment with expe…
6 room apartmentin Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
7 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,200,000
A set of two apartments is for sale with the ability to combine into one large 180m2. Locate…

