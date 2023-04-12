Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja
154
Pilar de la Horadada
53
Orihuela
43
el Baix Vinalopo
38
Santa Pola
33
la Marina Baixa
30
San Miguel de Salinas
22
Rojales
11
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 79,000
Good bungalow in Torretas. Large plot. Bungalow with an area of 70 square meters. m. The …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m²
€ 195,000
The bungalow is in a modern style on the top floor overlooking the green areas. Just 300 me…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 165,000
The bungalow at La Siesta Urbanization is a 15-minute drive from the center of Torrevieja. …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 220,000
A beautiful bungalow on the ground floor in one of the best urbanizations of Oriuela Costa, …
Bungalow 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 99,000
A completely renovated bungalow in a modern style on the ground floor without neighbors from…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
Luxurious bungalow on the top floor with a usable area of 68.28 square meters. m. 3 bedroom…
Bungalow 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 72,000
For sale a solar bungalow of 59 square meters. m., 1 bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, laundry…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 122,000
Aguas Nuevas. Angular bungalow to the south side in Altos de la Bahia. House 65 sq. M. m.,…
Bungalow 1 bedroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 52 m²
€ 69,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Rosaleda-los frutales area. The total area of 52.00 m…
Bungalow 1 bedroomin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
€ 63,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 345,000
New Work Promotion! Bungalows, attached to 2 floors, elegant style, about 500 meters from th…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 64 m² 3 Floor
€ 149,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Los Frutales area, located on the 3rd floor. The tota…
Bungalowin Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
215 m²
€ 340,000
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 109,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Los balcones area. The total area of 57.00 m2, the 19…
Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

