Bungalows near golf course for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja
122
Alicante
3
la Marina Baixa
53
Orihuela
54
39 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$200,145
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Newly built homes on one floor. In the new part of the municipality of Daya Nueva, a short d…
$250,855
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Terrace: 22 m2, garden: 105 m2.Orientation - east.New Bu…
$356,883
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$258,283
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 151 m2.Terrace: 17 m2, solarium: 50 m2.Private pool: 14 m2.Orie…
$400,273
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$230,399
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$236,858
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The residence is located in an unbeatable enclave in the center of Pilar de la Horadada (Ali…
$269,050
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$237,827
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA New Build residential complex in Orihuela C…
$257,314
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
$322,881
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$269,050
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
$264,743
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$312,115
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Ground floor bungalow for sale on the corner with its own terrace and three community pools …
$147,778
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Nice bungalow for sale in the residential Villa Cristina in a very quiet area and close to m…
$145,345
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New luxury complex of 8 bungalows with community pool, parking, terrace on the ground floors…
$192,717
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$228,138
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
We are proud to can offer a high quality standard bungalow which was only built in 2018 in a…
$242,242
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
$339,138
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New luxury complex of 8 bungalows with community pool, parking, terrace on the ground floors…
$214,249
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$259,360
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$290,582
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New Build Residential complex of bungalow…
$316,531
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$322,881
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. New construction residential of bungalow apar…
$321,912
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Great ground floor bungalow with frontal views to the sea, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, renovated…
$127,042
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$260,437
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
First floor bungalow with private solarium and views of the sea and the pink lagoon of Torre…
$290,582
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
$220,709
