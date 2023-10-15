Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Bungalow

Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
342
Torrevieja
167
Pilar de la Horadada
75
el Baix Vinalopo
44
la Marina Baixa
39
Santa Pola
39
Orihuela
36
San Miguel de Salinas
23
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Luxury Golf Home with a Private Pool in a Golf Resort in Costa Blanca This luxurious home i…
€1,20M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with blinds in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with blinds
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
€329,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
€285,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Jacarilla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
€214,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with mountain view in Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with mountain view
Jacarilla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
€220,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with public pool, close to shops in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with public pool, close to shops
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
€396,000

