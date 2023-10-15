Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
342
Torrevieja
167
Pilar de la Horadada
75
el Baix Vinalopo
44
la Marina Baixa
39
Santa Pola
39
Orihuela
36
San Miguel de Salinas
23
141 property total found
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
€86,000
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
We present the bungalow after repair in the city of Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is a popular Spa…
€84,260
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
We present the bungalow on the top floor in the urbanization of Jardín del Mar IV in the cit…
€95,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor with a large terrace in Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is…
€109,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful bungalow for sale on the first floor. The house has 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living r…
€127,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.6 km from…
€128,000
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
€199,000
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
We present a bungalow in the resort town of Torrevieja, 300 meters from the sea.Torrevieja –…
€91,260
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
We present the bungalow on the ground floor in Torrevieja, in the area of Playa de los Naufr…
€99,990
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a bungalow in three floors in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevi…
€149,900
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow on the lower floor in the resort town of Torrevieja in the popular are…
€140,260
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
We present the bungalow in the closed urbanization of La Cinuelica in the resort town of Tor…
€155,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in a closed residential complex with a communal pool in Orihuela Costa. …
€109,000
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in the enclosed residential complex Lago Jardín II with a communal swimm…
€77,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale bungalow in the popular area of Los Altos in Orihuela Costa.The two-storey bungalow…
€149,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization of 90 m2 with two bedrooms, two bathrooms in …
€138,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a bungalow to one floor in the resort town of Torrevieja, 2.2 km from the sea, th…
€119,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We present a bungalow with a solarium in the resort town of Torrevieja, 2.2 km from the sea.…
€84,969
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present the bungalow in the closed urbanization of La Cinuelica in the resort town of Tor…
€99,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Comfortable bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja.The 80 sqm bu…
€142,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor in a residential complex in the city of Dehesa de …
€395,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious bright bungalow in Torre de la Oradada. Bungalow area of 84 sq.m. cons…
€390,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
We present a bungalow in the residential complex Calas de Campoamor in the city of Dehesa de…
€230,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing a new bungalow on the ground floor with a garden in San Miguel de las Salinas. S…
€169,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
New bungalow in San Miguel de las SalinasThe bungalow, located on the top floor, has its own…
€225,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€217,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Cozy bungalow in the residential area of AguamarinaThe complex is located on the seafront, i…
€217,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€211,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.3 km from…
€137,260
Bungalow 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Xabia Javea, Spain
Bungalow 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/2
Key-Ready Villa with Privilege Views Over the Sea on a 712 sqm Plot in Javea This villa is l…
€3,50M

