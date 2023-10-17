Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
333
The Municipality of Sithonia
116
Nikiti
100
Kassandria
44
The municipality Nea Propontida
39
Polygyros
33
Nea Moudania
26
Municipality of Aristotle
21
Show more
9 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
9 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
The complex of apartments is located in Ierissos village 550 meters from the great beach. Th…
€1,000,000
2 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
2 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The apartment is located in Siviri village only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach. The apa…
€180,000
1 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 150 meters from the sea. The…
€113,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€93,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Moles Kalyves, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 135 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the sec…
€250,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Polychrono, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€100,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Moles Kalyves, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Polychrono, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the groun…
€120,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€105,000
1 room apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
The apartment is located in Nea Skioni village in front of the nice beach. The apartment is …
€123,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS4250 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for €400.000 . This 83 sq. m.…
€400,000
4 room apartment in Nea Potidea, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
The house is located 300 meters to the beach, 3 km from Nea Potidea village and 3 km from Ne…
€240,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pefkochori, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Lovely home in the seaside town of PEFKOHORI with 71 sq meters of living area on the 1st flo…
€169,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Nea Skioni, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
A substantial beachfront summer home completely furnished second-floor apartment with one be…
€120,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Lovely maisonette on two levels in a quiet location, with over 45 sq meters of living area. …
€98,000
2 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This apartment is located in a popular tourist village Pefkohori 100 meters from the old cen…
€150,000
2 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in Polychrono village 700 meters from the sandy beach. The apartmen…
€119,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€127,000
1 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
€150,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€125,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Pefkochori, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€140,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
€130,000
3 room apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Property Code: HPS4180 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €295.000 . This 103 sq.…
€295,000
3 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Property Code: HPS4173 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €250.000 . This 134 s…
€250,000
2 room apartment in Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 room apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Property Code: HPS4138 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €170.000 . This 65 sq. m…
€170,000
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4160 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €180.000 . This 13…
€180,000
2 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS4128 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €500.000 . This 100 s…
€500,000
3 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
3 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS4122 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €425.000 . This 120 s…
€425,000

