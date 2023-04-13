Finland
Finland
Mainland Finland
Houses
Houses for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland
Joensuun seutukunta
32
Porvoon seutukunta
19
Raahen seutukunta
18
Tampereen seutukunta
17
Ylae-Savon seutukunta
17
Porvoo
14
Kouvolan seutukunta
13
Imatran seutukunta
11
Mikkelin seutukunta
11
Pieksaemaeen seutukunta
10
Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
9
Imatra
9
Pielisen Karjalan seutukunta
9
Turun seutukunta
9
Varkauden seutukunta
9
Vantaa
7
Kemi
5
Helsinki
4
Lieksa
4
Pori
2
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Kangasniemi, Finland
€ 38,000
Townhouse
Naarajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
€ 15,000
House
Kihnioe, Finland
€ 28,000
Cottage
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Ahola, Finland
€ 33,000
Cottage
Mervi, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Rautjaerven Asemanseutu, Finland
Price on request
House
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Jaemsae, Finland
Price on request
3 room house
Vastamaeki, Finland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 315,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse
Taivassalo, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Ilomanti, …
House
Torkkola, Finland
Price on request
3 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 185,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 548,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house
Viirilae, Finland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 279,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House
Siuntion kirkonkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Siuntio sells house 167/2…
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
House
Liperi, Finland
Price on request
2 room house
Tervola, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 79,000
3 room house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 289,000
3 room house
Pihkoo, Finland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhouse
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pie…
House
Kuopio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Juankoski,…
Townhouse
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Lieksa sells 1-k townhous…
Townhouse
Ranta-Haennilae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Saar…
House
Myllykoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Ummeljoki,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sipoo, Finland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 118,000
4 room house
Oriveden asema, Finland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
113 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 209,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
