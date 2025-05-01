Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Helsinki
147
Turku
24
Tampere
22
Espoo
52
Show more
1 143 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Newly spacious and newly renovated apartment in terms of interior surfaces. The spacious sur…
$138,688
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tullisilta, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tullisilta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/7
$89,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tervo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tervo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
$33,398
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kaarniemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kaarniemi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
$141,518
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$124,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
$208,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Salonkyla, Finland
4 bedroom house
Salonkyla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$449,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
$168,689
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
Very clean and spacious apartment on the third floor in Kaijankulmi, high quality. Also suit…
$243,411
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
$146,047
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room Cottage in Pyhajoki, Finland
1 room Cottage
Pyhajoki, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1/1
$36,229
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
Welcome to explore this stunning corner apartment on the second floor, located in a building…
$191,332
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$282,290
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
$50,946
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/9
6 storey large duplex apartment with stunning views now on sale! The corner apartment offers…
$395,118
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
$152,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Kaarina, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kaarina, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$317,577
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
$58,871
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
$123,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Etela Paippinen, Finland
1 bedroom house
Etela Paippinen, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
$220,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Korsholm, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
$180,011
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Rekola in Saarantie, where you will find a cozy detached house on its own quiet p…
$328,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
$503,804
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
$100,761
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Pyhatunturi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Pyhatunturi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning Ski-In-Ski-Out semi-detached apartment in Pyhätunturi next to the Pyhä-Luosto Natio…
$294,357
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Kerava, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/3
Bright small family home — schools, kindergarten and playground nearby.In the sheltered play…
$167,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$164,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
In the Rekola area of Kouvola, a neat private house with air water heating, which has been t…
$112,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/9
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$293,408
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Mainland Finland

apartments
houses

Properties features in Mainland Finland, Finland

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go