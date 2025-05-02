Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Rovaniemi sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland

Rovaniemi
13
House Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$117,486
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Saarenkyla, Finland
3 bedroom house
Saarenkyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$163,763
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
On offer a stunning and spacious 4h + k + s semi-detached house sharein the scenic Rovaniemi…
$66,565
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely hoiday home is located to peaceful location in Norvajärvi but still just under 2…
$393,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Misi, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Misi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$253,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Completed in 2023, the modern semi-detached house offers a stylish and carefully designed in…
$303,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Ranua, Finland
5 bedroom house
Ranua, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious detached house for sale near the center of Ranua! This apartment provides an excell…
$110,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the magic of Lapland in this stunning and sustainably built detached house in Rov…
$201,952
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
$283,173
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
This magnificent log cabin stands on the shore of Lake Särkikämä in Siikakämä. The cabin was…
$179,952
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Sinetta, Finland
1 bedroom house
Sinetta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely, fitness-tested detached house is located at the end of the road by the River Se…
$224,178
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
6 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
6 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$611,836
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
Have you dreamed of a red log cabin in the tranquility of the countryside? Now you have the …
$238,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go