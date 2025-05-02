Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kotka, Finland

21 property total found
3 bedroom house in Pihkoo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Pihkoo, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$185,370
Agency
Habita
Agency
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kyminkartano, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,666
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$126,234
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kaarniemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kaarniemi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$141,518
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/1
An old study house in Munsaari, Kotka, Finland, completed in 1921, offers a lovely home reno…
$209,850
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
8 bedroom House in Juurikorpi, Finland
8 bedroom House
Juurikorpi, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,685
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kyminkartano, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$110,950
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$112,587
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
An island of more than a hectare size from the highly sought-after Mussalo area of Kotka, wh…
$440,007
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/3
Katariina Kotkan is a distinctive and desirable residence. Its large village-like wooden bui…
$282,056
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$149,976
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Kyminkartano, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
This home exudes decades of well-preserved style and a bygone atmosphere. The house stands o…
$201,952
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/1
Completed in 1921 in the idyllic Munsaare, this elegant building has acquired its current ma…
$258,363
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$47,764
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 1/2
The prestigious residential area of Mussalo now offers a home experience. This home has a st…
$515,598
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$145,567
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
$31,914
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Kotka, Finland

