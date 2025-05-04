Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Central Finland
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Central Finland, Finland

Jyväskylä sub-region
28
Jyvaskyla
20
Laukaa
5
Muurame
3
29 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$260,663
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Muurame, Finland
4 bedroom house
Muurame, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/1
A one-level family home in Seunavuori. A fair-sized plot of land bordered by a forest at its…
$350,381
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$442,387
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
6 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
6 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$198,449
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$294,545
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Laukaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Laukaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$323,398
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$294,545
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$294,545
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Dream Property on the Shore of Lake Päijänne – Restaurant and Cottages in Central FinlandWel…
$553,829
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
5 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$513,288
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$221,762
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tikkakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Laukaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Laukaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$112,587
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Laukaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Laukaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$282,547
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Laukaa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Laukaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$225,174
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Muurame, Finland
2 bedroom house
Muurame, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable log semi-detached house for leisure time in Riihivuori, Muurame! Located on top o…
$36,168
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
Built in 2018 by Teijo House, this home combines modern living comfort with the peace of nat…
$361,684
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
5 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$322,976
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$282,036
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$294,545
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$303,643
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tikkakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,666
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Laukaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Laukaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$294,545
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,173
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
A stunning property on the shores of Lake Päijänne. Sheltered and sunny plot in the protecti…
$548,177
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Muurame, Finland
2 bedroom house
Muurame, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
Affordable log semi-detached house for leisure time in Riihivuori, Muurame! Located on top o…
$36,168
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sayryla, Finland
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sayryla, Finland
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Area 413 m²
Floor 1/3
Premium Investment and Holiday Destination in Finland – Himos Resort Discover a unique inves…
$1,54M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
2 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$311,824
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Central Finland, Finland

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
