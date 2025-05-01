Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Helsinki
14
Tampere
4
Espoo
19
Rovaniemi
13
8 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$699,403
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Treksila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Treksila, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$271,801
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$471,955
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korsholm, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$420,715
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,422
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loviisa, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$278,624
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$471,955
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

