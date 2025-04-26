Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vantaa, Finland

31 property total found
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 2/2
A high-quality detached house on its own plot for a large family in the sought-after small h…
$621,649
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$609,561
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
In the quiet and sought-after Kivistö small house area of Vantaa, a 1-level quality semi-det…
$341,052
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$669,835
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
In the quiet and sought-after Kivistö small house area of Vantaa, a 1-level quality semi-det…
$352,458
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$375,290
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
RARELY AVAILABLE! FOR ENTREPRENEURS, ENTHUSIASTS, ACTIVE LARGE FAMILIES and others a well-ma…
$450,553
3 bedroom house in Svartbole, Finland
3 bedroom house
Svartbole, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to explore this lovely and modern single-level semi-detached house. This home has al…
$375,271
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/3
RARELY AVAILABLE! In the desired and quiet residential area of Kuusiko, a full stone house o…
$661,572
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$340,035
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$613,597
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Designed by the architectural firm Tapani Takkonen, an individual CLT solid wood structure w…
$678,681
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
RARE AND UNIQUE NEW RESIDENTIAL AREA NEXT TO THE SAND RIDGE! In Rosenlund's new zoned small …
$477,929
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
NEW semi-detached apartment on 1 level in a quiet Metsola small house area. Large windows fa…
$339,911
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
2018 completed bright well maintained four-bedroom home now on sale. The apartment is on two…
$479,069
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
Welcome to visit this lovingly and skillfully renovated front man's house, located on a beau…
$359,302
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$305,918
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$453,759
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
This cosy home features a spacious living room with large windows overlooking the partially …
$249,800
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Bright 1-level detached house built with quality materials on its own plot, where the plot b…
$564,617
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Bright, in good condition, with a functional layout, easy to maintain and richly equipped 1-…
$398,848
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/3
Rarely available! A high-quality new light-plastered semi-detached house in Tikkurila. The b…
$683,244
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/1
The dream family home for those who value space and style — bright detached house with large…
$420,897
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$358,231
1 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Dream home in Kuninkaanmäki close to natureenvironment. Come to love this SipoonkorvenModern…
$568,039
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$473,092
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
New high-quality 1-level detached house in Nikinmäki, which will be completed in July 2025! …
$420,897
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
High-quality 1-level detached house on its own plot in the desired small house area of Kuusi…
$489,335
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$338,515
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
High quality 1-level semi-detached apartment in Metsola on its own plot bordering the park. …
$420,897
Properties features in Vantaa, Finland

