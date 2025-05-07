Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tuusula
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Tuusula, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Tuusula, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
Near the center of Hyrylä, a beautifully renovated detached house on a really large, shelter…
$357,245
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Tuusula, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious and personal 4-bedroom semi-detached apartment in a quiet and child-friendly Paijal…
$339,099
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Tuusula, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$384,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Tuusula, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$442,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tuusula, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go