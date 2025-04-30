Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pirkanmaa, Finland

32 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Akaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Akaa, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Pre-condition checked detached house from a popular residential area. One of the largest plo…
$196,693
2 bedroom house in Ylojarvi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Ylojarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$214,939
3 bedroom house in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/1
An entire semi-detached house from Haihara! Now both apartments of a semi-detached house in …
$323,268
3 bedroom house in Viuha, Finland
3 bedroom house
Viuha, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
Located in the picturesque town of Valkeakoski, this detached house offers the perfect combi…
$101,306
4 bedroom house in Huittula, Finland
4 bedroom house
Huittula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to Valkeakoski Sääksmäki, Huittula! Red hut and potato country? This country ambienc…
$192,367
4 bedroom house in Nokia, Finland
4 bedroom house
Nokia, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$372,709
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to the wings of history in the Haka area. According to the Finnish Museum Agency, th…
$79,565
3 bedroom house in Onkkaala, Finland
3 bedroom house
Onkkaala, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the best of Pälkäinen in this stunning detached house in the popular residential …
$218,547
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful well-kept one-level detached house north of Valkeakoski. The house has been renova…
$135,454
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ylojarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Ylojarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Traditional holiday home in Ylöjärvi by the lake Kolmiloppijärvi.Sunny, gently leading to th…
$111,550
3 bedroom house in Kyronlahti, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kyronlahti, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
A great ensemble for living and playing. Energy costs remain moderate thanks to geothermal h…
$392,702
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
The totality of many possibilities! Detached house and hall with separate property codes, so…
$328,959
House in Onkkaala, Finland
House
Onkkaala, Finland
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,879
4 bedroom house in Ikaalinen, Finland
4 bedroom house
Ikaalinen, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Located in Ikaalinen Tevaniemi, amidst beautiful fields and forest landscapes, this magnific…
$192,367
4 bedroom house in Valto, Finland
4 bedroom house
Valto, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Now there would be a magnificent detached house on the south side of Valkeakoski completed i…
$278,762
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
A detached house in a good location that requires renovation! Own plot. The apartment has un…
$67,158
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sappee, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sappee, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$307,055
3 bedroom house in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$454,773
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
4 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
4 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Valkeakoski Lintula. This self-contained, energy-efficient and exemplary property…
$420,021
4 bedroom house in Pyhalto, Finland
4 bedroom house
Pyhalto, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$396,897
2 bedroom house in Valto, Finland
2 bedroom house
Valto, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$44,352
2 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$307,055
1 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
With excellent transport connections and nature, the complex is looking for a new owner! The…
$112,689
2 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$271,801
Cottage 1 bedroom in Urjala, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Urjala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
The crown jewel of cottages would be here! 2023 completed complex near Lake Rutajärvi. The p…
$272,046
1 bedroom house in Akaa, Finland
1 bedroom house
Akaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$78,470
3 bedroom house in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to visit our modern and cozy semi-detached house in Viiala, Tampere! Completed in 20…
$318,601
3 bedroom house in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/2
Excellent location for pre-condition checked front men's house. This home has been owned by …
$89,923
3 bedroom house in Tyry, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tyry, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
In advance, a fitness-tested front house with its own garden plot! The location of this home…
$112,689
