Houses for sale in Southwest Finland, Finland

3 bedroom house in Turku sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
$323,398
3 bedroom house in Loimaa sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Loimaa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Do you dream of your own peace! Large green plot of 5090m² in Haveri. Only 40min drive to Tu…
$134,259
5 bedroom house in Koljola, Finland
5 bedroom house
Koljola, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/2
This newly renovated detached house, completed in 2004, is suitable for a larger family than…
$381,340
Villa 8 bedrooms in Naantali, Finland
Villa 8 bedrooms
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Great set of many possibilities, even for your own use, for a company, association, etc. The…
$1,57M
3 bedroom house in Naantali, Finland
3 bedroom house
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
$567,483
3 bedroom house in Tarvasjoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tarvasjoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
$168,086
3 bedroom house in Raisio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raisio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/2
$349,496
3 bedroom house in Koljola, Finland
3 bedroom house
Koljola, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
$376,412
Villa 1 bedroom in Kimitoon, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Kimitoon, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
$172,061
2 bedroom house in Pargas, Finland
2 bedroom house
Pargas, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
$326,802
4 bedroom house in Rymattyla, Finland
4 bedroom house
Rymattyla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
Dream for seafarers and those who value peace in Rymättylä, near the marina and the beach. T…
$344,108
