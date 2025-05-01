Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Helsinki
14
Tampere
4
Espoo
19
Rovaniemi
13
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
$100,761
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$244,728
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Iitin kirkonkyla, Finland
4 bedroom house
Iitin kirkonkyla, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$145,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Loviisa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,173
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,988
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$609,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$543,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$473,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Naantali, Finland
3 bedroom house
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$567,483
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Ylojarvi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Ylojarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$214,939
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
5 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,154
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$358,231
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
7 bedroom house in Niemisto, Finland
7 bedroom house
Niemisto, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 247 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$676,658
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$442,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Garnison, Finland
4 bedroom house
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$191,057
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Hietakyla, Finland
2 bedroom house
Hietakyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$238,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$374,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Tolkkinen, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tolkkinen, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$142,155
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Lyyskila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Lyyskila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$151,243
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tesjoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tesjoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$100,148
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Mainland Finland

villas
cottages

Properties features in Mainland Finland, Finland

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go