Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Commercial
  4. Office

Offices for Sale in Finland

Helsinki
8
Espoo
5
Kotka
3
Mainland Finland
35
Show more
Office Delete
Clear all
35 properties total found
Office 174 m² in Kerava, Finland
Office 174 m²
Kerava, Finland
Area 174 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$237,898
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 70 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 70 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 47 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 47 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$123,391
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 36 m² in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Office 36 m²
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 135 m² in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Office 135 m²
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$85,293
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 15 500 m² in Humppila, Finland
Office 15 500 m²
Humppila, Finland
Area 15 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$433,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 153 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 153 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$378,467
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 840 m² in Garnison, Finland
Office 840 m²
Garnison, Finland
Area 840 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$167,174
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 380 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 380 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/4
Two commercial spaces in Leppävaara, Espoo. The spaces are currently rented under open-ended…
$395,118
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 55 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 55 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$140,734
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 243 m² in Turku sub-region, Finland
Office 243 m²
Turku sub-region, Finland
Area 243 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$338,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 394 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 394 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 394 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$294,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 943 m² in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Office 943 m²
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Area 943 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$43,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 63 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 63 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 26 m² in Tampere sub-region, Finland
Office 26 m²
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$112,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 378 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 378 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 378 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$55,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 237 m² in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Office 237 m²
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Area 237 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$761,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 787 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 787 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 787 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale office building with furniture, partially rented. Good location - between the secon…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 248 m² in Kurenalus, Finland
Office 248 m²
Kurenalus, Finland
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$32,980
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 119 m² in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Office 119 m²
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/7
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$111,450
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 252 m² in Vaihmala, Finland
Office 252 m²
Vaihmala, Finland
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$112,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 628 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 628 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 628 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$363,107
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 370 m² in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Office 370 m²
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Area 370 m²
Floor 2/6
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$396,897
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 723 m² in Tornio, Finland
Office 723 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 723 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 150 m² in Tornio, Finland
Office 1 150 m²
Tornio, Finland
Area 1 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$808,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 144 m² in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Office 144 m²
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/7
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$153,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 370 m² in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Office 370 m²
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Area 370 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$509,484
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 372 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 372 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 372 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$39,263
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 37 m² in Mantsala, Finland
Office 37 m²
Mantsala, Finland
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$51,176
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 351 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 351 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 351 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$247,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Finland

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
manufacture buildings
Realting.com
Go