Restaurants for sale in Finland

Mainland Finland
Restaurant 467 m² in Kemi, Finland
Restaurant 467 m²
Kemi, Finland
Area 467 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$17,059
Restaurant 64 m² in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Restaurant 64 m²
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$101,214
Restaurant 213 m² in Kittila, Finland
Restaurant 213 m²
Kittila, Finland
Area 213 m²
Floor -1/2
Here in the center of Levi, a café currently operates in a retail space along a bustling ped…
$564,940
Restaurant 2 411 m² in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Restaurant 2 411 m²
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Area 2 411 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$739,207
Restaurant 113 m² in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Restaurant 113 m²
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$44,921
Restaurant 3 805 m² in Niittylahti, Finland
Restaurant 3 805 m²
Niittylahti, Finland
Area 3 805 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$2,27M
